Write Stuff: 'Orphan Train' Author In Simsbury; Poetry Month Celebrations

The annual Booked for Lunch author luncheon presented by the Friends of the Simsbury Library and featuring a talk by Christina Baker Kline, author of the best-selling "Orphan Train" and "A Piece of the World" (Morrow, $27.99), will take place May 10 at noon at Hop Meadow Country Club, 85 Firetown Road, Simsbury. Tickets are $30, and reservations must be made by May 1. Reservations: at the library, 725 Hopmeadow St., or simsburylibrary.info or 860-658-7663.

Russo In West Hartford

West Hartford Reads, a community program focused on books by one notable author, this year chose Richard Russo, who has published eight novels, two story collections and a memoir and won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for fiction for "Empire Falls."

Russo will complete the program with a free talk April 26 at 7 p.m. at West Hartford Town Hall, 50 S. Main St. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and seats are not reserved. Registration: bit.ly/WHREADSrusso. Information: 860-561-6950 or westhartfordlibrary.org.

The Albatross Press

Michele K. Troy, a professor of English at the University of Hartford and author of "Strange Bird: The Albatross Press and the Third Reich" (Yale University Press, $40), will give a free talk April 28 at 4 p.m. at Regents Commons in the Shaw Center in Hillyer Hall on the university campus, 200 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford.

Albatross Press, a precursor of the Penguin publishing house in Germany, was supported by British-Jewish interests in the early 1930s and managed to survive the Nazi regime. For information or a parking pass, contact mtroy@hartford.edu.

Art World Thefts

Anthony M. Amore will give a free talk titled "The Art of the Con" on April 28 at 7 p.m., at Elihu Burritt Library, 615 Stanley St, New Britain, on the CCSU campus.

Amore is director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, site of the infamous unsolved theft of priceless paintings, and author of two best-sellers, "Stealing Rembrandts: The Untold Stories of Notorious Art Heists" (St. Martin's Griffin, $19.99) and "The Art of the Con: The Most Notorious Fakes, Frauds and Forgeries in the Art World" (St. Martin's Griffin, $19.99). 860-832-2060 or library.ccsu.edu.

'Evicted'

Two MacArthur "genius grant" winners, Matthew Desmond, who won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction and other awards for "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" (Broadway Books, $17), and Juan Salgado, head of Instituto del Progreso Latino in Chicago, will speak April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Hill Regional Career High School, 140 Legion Ave., New Haven. Their free talk is presented by Christian Community Action. 203-777-7848 or cca50th@ccahelping.org.

Arriving, Surviving, Thriving

Our Stories/Nuestras Historias, a program honoring Connecticut poet and memoirist Bessy Reyna, will be held April 29 at Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. It will include Peruvian dancers and stories of arriving, surviving and thriving in America. At 7 p.m., following a 6 p.m. reception, Latino authors Reyna, Jose B. Gonzalez, Carlos Hernandez and Luisa Caycedo-Kimura will read. A donation is requested. There will be post-event gathering at Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant, 252 Main St., Norwich. Tickets and information: 860-887-2789 or norwicharts.org.

Poetry Month Events

A free program, Words from The Wild: Words and Music to Celebrate Poetry Month, Spring, and the Natural World, will take place April 29 at 2 p.m., at Welles Turner Memorial Library, 2407 Main St., Glastonbury. David Leff, New England Trail poet-in-residence, will read; folk-jazz-gospel quartet Wait For It will play and there will be a tribute to Glastonbury poet Hugh Ogden. Information: 860-652-7719 or poet.laureate@glastonbury-ct.gov.

The free Poets On Poetry Series at Hartford Public library, 500 Main St., will continue April 29 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. with a discussion of the poetry of Elizabeth Bishop Part II, led by local poet John Stanizzi. The Connecticut Poetry Society presents the series. Information: 860-655-3263 or ctpoetry.net.

A free talk about the poetry of World War I will be presented by Lawrence Court, of Westminster School in Simsbury, on April 24 at 3 p.m. at Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow St. Court will focus on Wilfred Owen, whose work influenced the Modernist style of poetry. Registration: 860-658-7663 or simsburylibrary.info.

Belden Library, 33 Church St., Rocky Hill, will sponsor its third annual Poetry Reading and Open Mike Night on April 25 at 6:30 p.m. Poets Charles Chase, Pamela Guinan, Suzy Lamson, Cynthia Peck, Garrett Phelan, Margaret Plaganis, Shelly Weinberg, Claudia McGhee, William Moorhead, Mr. Sebastian and Victoria Ventura will read. Preregistration: 860- 258-7621 or rockyhillct.gov/library.

A book launch for "Connecticut Laureates: An Anthology of Contemporary Poetry" (Grayson Books, $20), will take place Wednesday, Apr. 26, at 6:30 p.m., at New Milford Library, 24 Main St. The poet laureate readers will be Susan Allison, Kathy Carle, Ginny Connors, Allan Garry, Tarn Granucci, and Jim Scrimgeour. Registration: 860-355-1191, ext. 2, or newmilfordlibrary.org.

Clinton Art Gallery's free 2017 Poetry Place Sunday Series, at the gallery at 20 E. Main St., Clinton, will present readings by Margaret Gibson, Greg Coleman and Brie Quartin and an open mike April 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.. Information: pattonybarone@aol.com or 203-627-4148.

Connecticut Poetry Society's annual spring Poetry Blast will take place April 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at MCC on Main, 903 Main St. Manchester. Events include an open mike and a reading from the "Forgotten Women" anthology and a Writers Resist Panel with Brent Terry. Information: 860-655-3263 or ctpoetry.net.