Little Golden Books Editor At R.J. Julia; Poets for Daughters and Sisters

Readers of a certain age may have fond memories of the Little Golden Books for children. Launched during World War II, they became popular with kids worldwide. Titles included "The Poky Little Puppy," "Nurse Nancy," "Five Pennies to Spend" and "The Little Red Hen," the series is marking its 75th anniversary this year.

On March 2 at 7 p.m. at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, a Little Golden Books editor and a historian of children's books will give a free talk about the iconic series and a guide for adults the books inspired.

Diane Muldrow, editorial director at Golden Books, has written many children's books and is the author of "Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book" (Golden Books, $9.99), a humorous guide for grown-ups that draws its advice from more than 60 stories in the series and has illustrations from artists such as Richard Scarry, Garth Williams and Eloise Wilkin.

Leonard Marcus, author of "Golden Legacy: The Story of Golden Books" (Deluxe Golden Book, $40), an expert on children's literature, will discuss the history of the Golden books. He is a founding trustee of the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art and curator of landmark exhibitions at the New York Public Library and other sites.

On Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at the bookstore, Christina Baker Kline will give a free talk about her new novel, "A Piece of the World" (William Morrow, $27.99), which was inspired by the famous painting, "Christina's World," by Andrew Wyeth. The book, blending fact and fiction like Kline's best-selling "Orphan Train," depicts the difficult life of Christina Olsen, who lived in a small Maine town and suffered debilitating illness, yet welcomed the artist into her world and became the inspiration for his mysterious painting. Kline, who has published five books, lives near New York City and on the Maine coast.

On March 1 at 7 p.m., Harriet Scott Chessman will give a free talk about her latest novel, "The Lost Sketchbook of Edgar Degas" (Outpost19, $14). The book involves the famous French artist's 1872 trip to New Orleans, his blind cousin and her daughter and Degas' book of drawings and cryptic notations. Chessman also is the author of "The Beauty of Ordinary Things," "Someone Not Really Her Mother," "Lydia Cassatt Reading the Morning Paper" and "Ohio Angels," as well as the opera libretto, "My Lai." She has taught creative writing at Yale University and lives in Connecticut. All events require registration: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

The Intellectual Twain

The Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford, will present the latest in its "The Trouble Begins at 5:30" series: Twain as Public Intellectual: Laughs, Limits, and Lessons, on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. following a 5 p.m. reception. Author Ben Railton will talk about Twain as a public intellectual and how his role as a humorist and critic can inform the way we see the world.

Railton is professor of English and American Studies at Fitchburg State University, Fitchburg, Mass. His books on American history and literature include "History and Hope in American Literature: Models of Critical Patriotism" (Rowman & Littlefield, $75). He also produces a daily American Studies blog (americanstudier.blogspot.com) and writes for The Huffington Post. Reservations: 860-247-0998 or marktwainhouse.org.

Daughters And Sisters Poetry

Original poetry by The Meeting House Poets for Daughters and Sisters: A Celebration, with music by the Meeting House Jazz Trio, will be performed March 4 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at The Buttonwood Tree, 605 Main St., Middletown.

The poets are Cassandra Angelo, Richard Daigle, Jim Govoni, Clare Mazur, Esther McCune, Alexandrina Sergio, Isabelle Bruder Smith, Elizabeth Thomas and Andy Weatherwax. The Trio features David Sergio on piano, Walter Mayo on bass and David Woodard on drums.

The program is part of a series of global events comprising the Woman Scream International Poetry and Arts Festival, sponsored in Connecticut by the Free Poets Collective, which will host additional poets and an open mike. Information: 860-347-4957.

Long River Reading Series

The University of Connecticut's Creative Writing Program will present a Long River Reading Series event on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the UConn Bookstore in Storrs Center, 1 Royce Circle, Storrs.

After a short open mike, Professor Ellen Litman of the creative writing program, Ph.D. candidate Erick Piller and undergraduate Caitlyn Durfee will read. Information: 860-486-8525.

Mystery Book Discussion

Carole Shmurak, of Farmington, who writes the Susan Lombardi mystery novels, will lead a free discussion on March 1 at 3 p.m., for the Wallingford Mystery Group: The Time Machine, Part 2, at Wallingford Public Library, 200 N. Main St. The book to be discussed is "Mistress of the Art of Death" by Ariana Franklin. The snow date is March 2. Information: 203-265-6754.

France Book Discussion

The final free talk in a series focusing on books set in France will be presented at Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Rd,, Avon on Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. The book is "Lisette's List" by Susan Vreeland. French-themed refreshments will be provided and registration is not necessary. Information: 860-673-9712, ext. 225, or clarsen@avonctlibrary.info.

Author's Table

The Author's Table, a free showcase for local authors hosted by Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Hartford, will continue with an appearance on Feb. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. by Geoffrey Craig, author of "Scudder's Gorge" (Prolific Press, $16.95. His novel, set in northern Vermont, follows several generations and examines man's inhumanity to man and the struggle for dignity for all people from 18th-century Vermont to Hiroshima.

Craig, who lives in Bloomfield, is a former Peace Corps volunteer and banker, and now writes fiction, poetry and drama. Information: 860-695-6300 or hplct.org.

Russell House Series

Wesleyan University's Writing Program will host a free reading by author Pankaj Mishra on March 1 at 8 p.m., at Russell House, 350 High St., Middletown.