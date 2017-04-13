'Annie' Makes Two Connecticut Stops

The sun will come out the day after April 23, apparently, when the latest national tour of "Annie" has a single performance at the Garde Arts Center in New London, and the same tomorrow-loving show — about a red-headed orphan, her dog and her multimillionaire friend Daddy Warbucks — will be elsewhere in the state just days later, at the Palace in Waterbury.

"Annie" had a major Broadway revival a few years ago, which dirtied up the orphanage set a bit and gave a slightly more realistic feel to Annie's struggles. Some of those changes remain, including the Beowulf Boritt set design. The choreography is credited to Liza Gennaro, whose father Peter Gennaro choreographed the original production of "Annie" in 1977. The director is Martin Charnin, who did not direct the 2012 Broadway revival but did direct the original Broadway production (and umpteen others), and is also the musical's lyricist.

"Annie," of course, had its beginnings at the Goodspeed Opera House in 1976. The Goodspeed did its own revival of the show in 1996, and also work shopped an ill-fated sequel, "Annie Warbucks."

Tickets are $40 to $65 to the April 23 Garde show, which begins at 5 p.m. (gardearts.org) The Palace stop has two performances: April 29 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets there cost more: $60.50-$80.50 (203-346-2000, palacetheaterct.org).