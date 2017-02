Foxwood's Resort Casino has announced changes to comedian Amy Schumer's March performances.

The comedian is no longer performing March 2 at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Instead will now be performing the next day in the Grand Theater on March 3 at 8 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

To request a refund or to exchange tickets, call the Foxwoods box office immediately at 800-200-2882. Tickets for both shows are still available, starting at $54. foxwoods.com