Alan Alda Replacing Rob Reiner In Connecticut Forum

The May 6 Connecticut Forum event at The Bushnell will feature Alan Alda instead of the previously announced film director and producer Rob Reiner. The other scheduled guest in the forum, filmmaker Jason Reitman, is still involved in the discussion. The moderator is New York Times critic-at-large Wesley Morris.

Alda is best-known for playing the wisecracking Army surgeon Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce on the TV series "M.A.S.H.," which ran from 1972 to 1983. He also hosted the non-fiction series "Scientific American Frontiers" from 1990 to 2005.

His film work includes several directed by Woody Allen, including "Crimes and Misdemeanors." He has often played politicians, including Sen. Owen Brewster in "The Aviator," presidential candidate Sen. Arnold Vick on 28 episodes of "The West Wing" and the president of the United States in Michael Moore's "Canadian Bacon." Last year he played Uncle Pete in Louis C.K.'s web series "Horace and Pete."

As a filmmaker himself, Alda wrote and directed "Betsy's Wedding, "A New Life," "Sweet Liberty" and "The Four Seasons." He also directed the TV movies "Hickey" and "6 Rms Riv Vu" and over 30 episodes of "M*A*S*H."

Before he became a movie and TV star, Alda was a busy stage actor. He appeared alongside his father Robert Alda in "Roger the Sixth" at Connecticut's Ivoryton Playhouse in 1957. For eight months in 2001-02, he played physicist Richard Feynman in the play "QED."

Alda's memoir "Never Have Your Dog Stuffed, and Other Things I've Learned" was a national best-seller in 2005.

This is the last regular CT Forum event of the season. A special event with novelist Neil Gaiman will be held July 10. The Connecticut Forum website is at ctforum.org.