'42nd Street' At Foxwoods, 'Trav'lin' At Seven Angels'

Come on along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway. Shuffle off to Buffalo while you're at it. Mostly, enjoy the serendipity of hearing dozens of performers sing "We're in the Money" at a casino.

The classic musical "42nd Street," which popularized the cliche of the chorus girl who becomes an overnight star, is at Foxwoods Resort Casino May 13-18.

Busby Berkeley's 1933 movie musical was turned into a stage show back in 1980, an early example of the screen-to-stage trend we still live with today ("Anastasia," "Groundhog Day," "Amelie").

"42nd Street" has seven performances: Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday at 8 p.m., Monday at 1 and 6:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., and Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $55. 800-200-2882, foxwoods.com.

'Heartbreak' In Hartford

Darko Tresnjak calls George Bernard Shaw's "Heartbreak House" "a play that is the product of doubt" and finds the 1919 drama strikingly relevant to modern times. The director deems it "one of my favorite plays" because of the way "it changes on a dime. Contradictions come in the blink of an eye. What Shaw wrote after the first World War shook up every preconception.

Tresnjak last directed "Heartbreak House" in 2001, in Boston, and decided to return to it this year after another Shaw play, "Joan of Arc," was taken off the announced Hartford Stage season. "Heartbreak" is a remarkable portrait of a family enduring a time of social turmoil. It stars the Zimbabwean actor Miles Anderson at Captain Shotover and Dani de Waal as Ellie Dunn.

Miles Anderson Hartford Stage Miles Anderson will play Captain Shotover in the Hartford Stage production of “Heartbreak House.” Miles Anderson will play Captain Shotover in the Hartford Stage production of “Heartbreak House.” (Hartford Stage)

"Heartbreak House" is at Hartford Stage May 11 through June 11. Performances are Tuesday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with added 2 p.m. matinees on May 20 and 24 and June 3 and 10. There are added 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances on May 14 and 28. Tickets are $33 to $86, $18 for youth under 18. 860-527-5151, hartfordstage.org.

'Trav'lin' To Waterbury

"Trav'lin — The 1930s Harlem Musical" is a tribute to the unfairly little-known 1920s jazz/pop composer J.C. Johnson. He worked with Fats Waller, the Ink Spots, Fletcher Henderson and many other acts, and wrote the Bessie Smith standards "Empty Bed Blues" and "Haunted House Blues." He led his own band, J.C. Johnson and His Five Hot Sparks, and created several musical theater shows.

Gary Holmes, the creator of "Trav'lin," knew Johnson in the small village of Wurtsboro, N.Y., in the 1970s. Johnson encouraged Holmes to write a musical — not a revue, but a book musical with plot and characters — around his songs. "Trav'lin," co-written by Holmes and Allan Shapiro, is the result. It has had several staged readings, a berth at the New York Musical Theatre Festival and two full productions, all between 2009 and 2015.

It gets a third full production at the adventurous Seven Angels Theater, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury, May 11 through June 11. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $54. 203-757-4676, sevenangelstheatre.org.