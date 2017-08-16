TheaterWorks Announces Directors; Hartford Stage Casts 'Midsummer Night's Dream'

TheaterWorks announced its 2017-18 season in June, but until recently hadn't mentioned who would be directing the shows. The theater's Associate Artistic Director Eric Ort will handle the season-opener, "The Wolves," which runs Oct. 5 through Nov. 12; while TheaterWorks' Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero (who helmed last year's hit "Next to Normal") will direct two shows: "Constellations" Jan. 18 to Feb. 18 and "The Legend of Georgia McBride" March 15 to April 22.

Tracy Brigden, the former Hartford Stage associate artistic director who directed "Midsummer" for TheaterWorks two summers ago, will helm "Hand to God" July 19 to Aug. 26.

The most interesting directing credit is for "Invisible Hand" May 17 through June 24. Ayad Akhtar's global-finance hostage drama will be directed by David Kennedy, who did the exact same play in 2016 at Westport Country Playhouse, where he's the associate artistic director.

T. Charles Erickson "Invisible Hand" as it looked at Westport Country Playhouse last year. The same production will be remounted in May at TheaterWorks.

Indeed, "we are remounting the Westport production," a TheaterWorks spokesperson says. "Rob [Ruggiero] loved the play and their production and is thrilled David and hopefully his entire creative team and cast will come to TheaterWorks."

The two theaters have demonstrated similar sensibilities before. Both staged the comedy "Buyer and Cellar" last year, and Westport is about to do the romantic drama "Sex With Strangers," which TheaterWorks did in the spring of 2016. But those were different productions, and this will be the same one at both theaters.

'Mary Jane' At NYTW

"Mary Jane," Amy Herzog's intense one-day-at-a-time drama about a mother caring for a chronically ill child, had its world premiere in April at the Yale Repertory Theatre, closing that theater's 50th anniversary season.

"Mary Jane" now moves to New York, where it will open the 2017-18 season at New York Theater Workshop, Sept. 6 through Oct. 15. The director will once again be Anne Kaufmann, but the cast has changed. The title role will now be played by Carrie Coon (from the 2012 Broadway revival of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" and TV's "The Leftovers"), with Liza Colon-Zayas, Danaya Esperanza, Susan Pourfar and Brenda Wehle in the supporting cast. Details at 212-460-5475, nytw.org.

Joan Marcus “Mary Jane” as it appeared at the Yale Repertory Theatre in May. “Mary Jane” as it appeared at the Yale Repertory Theatre in May. (Joan Marcus)

Dream Cast

Like the play itself, the cast of Darko Tresnjak's season-opening production "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Sept. 7 through Oct. 8 at Hartford Stage, will draw from a few different realms.

A couple of the lead players — Scarlett Strallen (who plays Hippolyta) and Will Apicella (Puck) have performed Shakespeare plays in England. (Strallen, who also has a lot of musical theater credits, including "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" on Broadway, played Lady Macduff to Kenneth Branagh's Macbeth in both the UK and the US.)

Others — John Lavelle (Nick Bottom), Brent Bateman (Snout) —have extensive New York credits. Still others are well known from their work in regional theater, like Esau Pritchett (Theseus), who starred in the Long Wharf production of "Fences"; and Fednia Laure Jacquet (Helena); and Damian Jermaine Thompson (Demetrius).

Then there are those who are familiar from previous Hartford Stage shows: Jenny Leona (Hermia) from "The Underpants," Anne O'Sullivan (First Fairy) from "Hedda Gabler," Tom Pecinka (Lysander) from "Cloud 9" and Robert Hannon Davis from "Romeo and Juliet" and "A Christmas Carol."

Three of the comical Rude Mechanicals, who perform the myth of Pyramus and Thisbe at the end of the play, all hail from Tresnjak's production of "The Comedy of Errors" last year: Alexander Sovronsky (Robin Starveling), Louis Tucci (Snug) and West Hartford native Matthew Macca (Francis Flute). Sovronsky will be "A Midsummer Night's Dream"'s music director, just as he was for "Comedy of Errors."

Finally, the fairies in the play's forest fantasy are played by students at the University of Hartford's Hartt School: Melody Atkinson, Gabrielle Filoux and Madison Vice.

All the "Midsummer Night's Dream" designers have previous Hartford Stage credits. Alexander Dodge ("Anastasia," "A Gentleman's Guide…") is doing the sets; Joshua Pearson ("Private Lives," "La Dispute") the costumes; York Kennedy ("The Piano Lesson," "Rear Window") the lights; and the Broken Chord Collective guys ("The Whipping Man") the sound. 860-527-5151, hartfordstage.org.

Autorino Center Moonfish Theatre's “The Star of the Sea” will be at the University of St. Joseph's Autorino Center in October. Moonfish Theatre's “The Star of the Sea” will be at the University of St. Joseph's Autorino Center in October. (Autorino Center)

Crossing The Sea

The Irish theater company Moonfish Theatre will bring its show "Star of the Sea" to the University of St. Joseph's Autorino Center for the Arts for two performances Oct. 12 and 13. The play is based on the Joseph O'Connor novel about a ship full of Irish refugees sailing to the U.S. in the mid-19th century. 860-231-5555, usj.edu/arts/performing-arts/

Drink Up

The latest theatrical cocktail concoctions — among the select group of Connecticut theaters that devise new drinks for each of their shows — are the Cowboy Cooler and the Oklahoma Sunrise. Yes, the show is "Oklahoma!," playing at the Goodspeed Opera House through Sept. 27. You can also get a Shirley Temple or a Roy Rogers, renamed Ado Annie and Will Parker in honor of "Oklahoma!"'s comic-relief lovers.

Diane Sobolewski Goodspeed Opera House has joined in the trend of creating cocktail concoctions named after their shows. During "Oklahoma!," which runs through Sept. 27, you can get a Cowboy Cooler, an Oklahoma Sunrise, an Ado Annie or a Will Parker.

R.I.P. Joseph Bologna

The great character actor Joseph Bologna died Aug. 13. I saw him and his wife Renee Taylor perform "If You Ever Leave Me… I'm Going With You," their shared memoir of their long, happy marriage, 17 years ago this month at the Garde Arts Center in New London.

It was like attending an anniversary party for relatives, full of funny anecdotes, warm good cheer and lots of advice on how to keep a relationship fresh. Bologna and Taylor would stop the show to speak directly to the audience, and smile sweetly at each other between comedy bits. They couldn't have been any more endearing.

Bologna and Taylor's major career breakthrough was with another theater project, the sketch revue "Lovers and Other Strangers." It played only 70 performances on Broadway in 1968 but was made into a popular movie and became a staple of summer stock and community theaters. Those who know Bologna only from his many tough guy roles should check out his romantic comedies.