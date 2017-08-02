Rest In Peace, Sam Shepard; Wesleyan Announces 2017-18 Season

When Sam Shepard died July 27, most of the national news outlets remembered him primarily as a movie and TV actor, though they did acknowledge they he was a Pulitzer-winning playwright for "Buried Child" in 1979.

Denizens of the 1970s New York arts demimonde also knew Shepard as a rock drummer for the Holy Modal Rounders, a contributor to Ken Tynan's lascivious revue "Oh! Calcutta!" and the screenwriter of the arthouse flicks "Zabriskie Point" and "Me and My Brother." Other cool credits buried in Shepard's long career are some blistering short stories and essays, his audiobook recitation of Spalding Gray's "Life Interrupted" and his co-writing of Bob Dylan's epic song "Brownsville Girl."

But where Shepard loomed largest was in the off-Broadway and regional theater realms. Of the more than 40 plays he wrote between 1965 and 2014, only three have been seen in Broadway theaters, and even those had been off-Broadway or regional hits first.

In Connecticut, the most-seen Shepard play may well be "Curse of the Starving Class." That's the one with a live lamb, and an actor peeing onstage. The Yale Rep produced it in both 1980 and 2000, and the Long Wharf Theatre did it in 2013. Yale Rep was an early champion of Shepard's, with the U.S. premiere of Shepard's "Geography of a Horse Dreamer" in 1974, but an earlier attempt to do his first three-act play "Operation Sidewinder" at Yale in 1970 was scuttled by student protests. (Details of that imbroglio can be found in Robert Brustein's memoir "Making Scenes.") Hartford Stage did a noteworthy revival of Shepard's 1972 rock and roll drama "The Tooth of Crime" in 1986 starring David Patrick Kelly.

College theaters still cherish Shepard's early one-act plays, particularly his rock/poetry/rant collaboration with Patti Smith "Cowboy Mouth." I've lost track of how many college productions I've seen of that bracing, claustrophobic one-act, which features a young man, a young woman, a mattress, an electric guitar and a Lobster Man.

One mark of how influential Shepard was beyond the traditional boundaries of American theater is the number of contemporary rock bands that have been named after his plays. These include Savage Love, True West, Inacoma and, yes, Cowboy Mouth and Buried Child. The Louisiana band Dash Rip Rock adapted Shepard and Smith's "Cowboy Mouth" script into a delirious two-minute rockabilly punk song, "Johnny Ace," which became part of the repertoire of Connecticut rockabilly acts Gone Native and Big Bad Johns. I've been playing that song constantly this week.

Sam Shepard's not dead. He rocks on.

Wesleyan In 2017-18

Ping Chong, who just performed at Wesleyan in July, will return to the campus Sept. 21 with his media-enhanced lecture "All Islands Connect Under Water." Chong's appearance, which will be free and held at the Ring Family Performing Arts Hall, is one of the highlights of the Wesleyan University Center for the Arts' recently announced 2017-18 season. Other highlights:

>>The Connecticut premiere of Abraham.In.Motion's "Dearest Home" on Oct. 6 and 7 at the CFA Theater. Choreographer Kyle Abraham is known in the state from his two appearances at the International Festival of Arts & Ideas.

>>The Connecticut debut of post-modern ice show creators Le Patin Libre with their two-part social-themed "Vertical Influences," Oct. 15 at Wesleyan's Spurrier-Snyder Rink.

>>A conversation with performance artist extraordinaire Meredith Monk Nov. 9 in the Ring Arts Hall.

>>Reggie Wilson's Fist & Heel dance troupe with the Connecticut premiere of "Citizen," inspired by "the histories of iconic African-Americans" on Feb. 9 at the CFA Theater.

>> "Ada/Ava" by Manual Cinema who wowed the International Festival of Arts & Ideas this summer with "The End of TV." "Ada/Ava" is the Chicago-based company's signature work, but has not yet been seen in Connecticut. It's at the CFA Theater Feb. 23.

>>There are also music concerts by jazz singer Somi (Oct. 13), the vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth (Oct. 27), Japanese string-instrument maestro Masayo Ishigure (Feb. 16) and Kronos Quartet (April 15).

>>The Wesleyan Theater Department will stage Martin McDonagh's "The Pillowman" Nov. 16 and 17 in the CFA Theater.

That's just scratching the surface of the arts programming at arts-mad Wesleyan. Tickets for the 2017-18 events go on sale Aug. 28. Details at 860-685-3355 and wesleyan.edu/cfa.

Seen But Not Heard

The touring cast for Bess Wohl's "Small Mouth Sounds" has been finalized. The show, an off-Broadway hit directed by Rachel Chavkin (Broadway's "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"), is opening the Long Wharf Theatre's 2017-18 season Aug. 30 through Sept. 24.

The show is about "six runaways from city life" on a retreat in the woods. They have all taken a vow of silence. Here's who you'll see (but not hear) at the Long Wharf: Brenna Palughi as Joan, Conor Barrett as Jan, Socorro Santiago as Joan, Cherene Snow as Judy, Ben Beckley as Ned, Edward Chin-Lyn as Rodney and Orville Mendoza as Teacher.

Palughi and playwright Wohl are both graduates of the Yale School of Drama. Santiago was in "Italian American Reconciliation" and "Macbeth 1969" at the Long Wharf in 2011 and '12. Mendoza was Running Deer in "Annie Get Your Gun" at the Goodspeed in 2010 and was previously at the Long Wharf in "The Romance of Magno Rubio" in 2005.

It's rare for Long Wharf to host a nationally touring show, and rarer still to open its season in August. Details at 203-787-4282, longwharf.org.

More Morisseau

If you dug Dominique Morisseau's "Sunset Baby" at TheaterWorks this year, you won't have to travel too far to find her latest work "Skeleton Crew." The play, about factory workers who fear their plant will close, was apparently inspired by August Wilson's Century Cycle and is part of Morisseau's own cycle of "Detroit Project" plays. "Skeleton Crew" is being done Oct. 1 through Nov. 22 at Trinity Rep in Providence, R.I., then in March 2018 at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston. Morisseau's plays are regularly done in New York at the Atlantic Theater Co. Now when can Connecticut expect to see her work again?