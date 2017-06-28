CT Critics Circle Honors Regional Theaters; MTC Announces New Season

The Connecticut Critics Circle held its annual awards ceremony June 26 at Sacred Heart University's Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts. (I am obliged to note that I am not a member of this organization, and did not attend the gathering.) Nominees were from shows that were produced in Connecticut between July 2016 and June of this year.

TheaterWorks won five awards, all for a single production ("Next to Normal"), while Hartford Stage got six overall, spread among five of the six shows in its 2016-17 season.

These were the winners:

"Next to Normal" at TheaterWorks for Best Musical, Best Director of a Musical (Rob Ruggiero), Best Actress in a Musical (Christiane Noll as Diana), Best Debut (Maya Keleher as Natalie) and Best Lighting (John Lasiter).

"The Invisible Hand" at Westport Country Playhouse for Best Play, Best Director of a Play (David Kennedy) and Best Actor in a Play (Eric Bryant).

"West Side Story" at Summer Theatre of New Canaan for Best Choreography (Doug Shankman) and Best Actor in a Musical (Zach Schanne as Tony).

"The Comedy of Errors" at Hartford Stage for Best Set (Darko Tresnjak) and Sound (Jane Shaw).

"Queens for a Year" at Hartford Stage for Best Actress in a Play (Vanessa R. Butler as Molly).

Vanessa R Butler, center, was honored by Connecticut Critics Circle for her starring role in "Queens for a Year" at Hartford Stage.

"Cloud 9" at Hartford Stage for Featured Actress in a Play (Mia Dillon as Edward/Betty).

"Bye Bye Birdie" at Goodspeed Musicals for Featured Actor in a Musical (Rhett Guter as Conrad Birdie).

"The Piano Lesson" at Hartford Stage for Featured Actor in a Play (Cleavant Derricks as Wining Boy).

"Gypsy" at Music Theatre of Connecticut for Featured Actress in a Musical (Kate Simone as Louise).

"Meteor Shower" at Long Wharf Theatre for Best Ensemble.

"He Wrote Good Songs" at Seven Angels Theatre for Solo Performance (writer/performer Jon Peterson).

Special awards went to Paulette Haupt of the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Music Theater Conference, actor Paxton Whitehead (recently seen at Westport in "Lettice & Lovage") and writer/performance/activist James Lecesne ("The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey").

Among the theaters that received no awards at all this year from the CCC: Yale Repertory Theatre, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Playhouse on Park, Ivoryton Playhouse, HartBeat Ensemble and the International Festival of Arts & Ideas.

The Connecticut Critics Circle website is at ctcritics.org.

The Face Is Familiar

Call it a trend. Call it deja vu. Call it great minds thinking alike.

There are lots of familiar names and titles on the schedules of Connecticut theaters for the 2017-18 season.

TheaterWorks will be doing a play by Matthew Lopez. Hartford Stage, in recent years, has done three.

The Long Wharf will stage Aaron Posner's adaptation of Chaim Potok's "The Chosen." Playhouse on Park did that one last year. (Long Wharf did Posner's version of Potok's "My Name is Asher Lev" in 2012.)

Long Wharf is opening its 2017-18 with the national tour of Bess Wohl's "Small Mouth Sounds." Hartford Stage has just received a $15,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant to support work on a new Wohl play, "Make Believe."

TheaterWorks is doing Ayad Akhtar's "Invisible Hand," which Westport Playhouse did last summer. (Akhtar's "Disgraced" was at Long Wharf in 2015.)

UConn's Connecticut Repertory Theatre is planning to do a play by Jen Silverman, whose "The Moors" world-premiered at Yale Rep in 2016.

Music Theatre of Connecticut in Norwalk is climbing "The 39 Steps," just as Ivoryton Playhouse did last year and Little Theatre of Manchester is doing in August. MTC is also doing "Love Letters," which had two all-star recitations in Connecticut during the 2015-16 season.

Seven Angels in Waterbury is rocking "Million Dollar Quartet," a show you might have just seen at Ivoryton.

"Murder on the Orient Express" is one of many Ken Ludwig shows in Connecticut next season.

And who's not doing Ken Ludwig? There will be two separate productions of the Connecticut-set mystery "The Game's Afoot," at the Ivoryton Playhouse in November and the Warner in Torrington in December, Ludwig's new adaptation of "Murder on the Orient Express" at Hartford Stage in February, his Sherlock Holmes riff "Baskerville" at Long Wharf (also in February) and his "A Comedy of Tenors" at Curtain Call in Stamford in May.

Currently, the Phoenix Stage Company in Oakville just closed its production of Ludwig's adaptation of "Three Musketeers" on June 24, and its next show is "Baskerville" July 15-29.

Coming To MTC

Music Theatre of Connecticut — often abbreviated to MTC because it doesn't only produce music theater — has announced its 2017-18 season of two musicals, two plays and a holiday drama. The musicals are "The Bridges of Madison Country" Nov. 3-19 and "Fun Home" April 20-May 6 (2018).

The plays are "Love Letters" by A.R. Gurney (who passed away June 3) and the comical Patrick Barlow adaptation of "The 39 Steps." The holiday show is the new adaptation "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" by Joe Landry, who's well-known for his similarly styled "It's a Wonderful Life." Landry happens to be MTC's marketing and PR director. Details at 203-454-3883, musictheatreofct.com.

'Woody Sez' In NYC

"Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie" had a very successful run at TheaterWorks in 2014. A new production of the show, with the same director (Nick Corley) and two of the same cast members (David Lutken and Helen Russell) that it had in Hartford, is now at the Irish Repertory Theatre on West 22nd Street in New York City through July 23. David Lutken is also recognized in Connecticut from "Ring of Fire" and "The Road: My Life With John Denver" at the Ivoryton Playhouse.

"Indecent," the Broadway play that had its origins at the Yale Repertory Theatre and the Yale School of Drama, will end its New York run Aug. 6.

'Indecent' Reprieve

Paula Vogel's "Indecent" world premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 2015. The project was based on previous work done at the Yale School of Drama by Rebecca Taichman. The show transferred from New Haven to off-Broadway and then to Broadway, where it won Taichman a Tony as Best Director of a Play. "Indecent" was set to close June 25, but last week it was announced that the run has instead been extended through Aug. 6 due to a heartening surge in ticket sales. The cast is still the same as it was for the Yale production: Katrina Lenk, Mimi Lieber, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazzi, Richard Topol and Adina Verson. Details at indecentbroadway.com