CT Rep New Season List, Change At HartBeat, TheaterWorks

Connecticut Repertory Theatre's 2017-18 season will offer its accustomed mix of acknowledged theater classics and new works, bringing in some estimable directors to helm productions that mingle theater professionals with students from the UConn's BFA and MFA acting programs. This is the second CT Rep season since Michael Bradford became artistic director in 2016.

It opens Oct. 5-15 with Oscar Wilde's immortal "The Importance of Being Earnest," directed by Jean Randich (the New York director who did Caryl Churchill's "Serious Money" at Yale Rep in 2002). That's followed by Timberlake Wertenbaker's historical play-within-a-play "Our Country's Good," directed by Michael Bradford Nov. 30 through Dec. 9. ("Our Country's Good" had a memorable staging at Hartford Stage in 1990 that transferred to Broadway in '91.) The new year brings Arthur Miller's witch-hunt drama "The Crucible" (directed by Paul Mullins, Feb. 22 through March 4, 2018) and Shakespeare's "As You Like It" (directed by Kristin Wold, April 19-29).

Gerry Goodstein Last fall's Connecticut Repertory Theatre production of "King Lear." The theater has just announced its 2017-18 season.

That's the main stage season. In the smaller Studio Stage series, there's "That Poor Girl and How He Killed Her," a suspenseful social-media drama by Jen Silverman (whose "The Moors" was at Yale Rep in 2016), directed by CT Rep Managing Director Matthew Pugliese Oct. 26 through Nov. 5, as well as Qui Nguyen's fantasy-gaming-tinged trauma tale "She Kills Monsters," directed by Tamilla Woodard March 22-31. Details at 860-486-2113, crt.uconn.edu.

Pre-Show Announcement Of The Week

"Taking of photos is prohibited. But, you can secretly take photos without flash, and post them at…"

—Aaron Jafferis, noting a slew of hashtags through which audiences could continue the dialogue begun in "(Be)Longing," the choral piece he created with composer Byron Au Yong for the International Festival of Arts & Ideas.

Joan Marcus The national tour of "Fun Home" at The Bushnell. The national tour of "Fun Home" at The Bushnell. (Joan Marcus)

Merch Alert

I'm disappointed that the merchandise table for the national tour of "Fun Home" (an astounding production, at The Bushnell through June 25) doesn't offer black-rimmed Alison Bechdel eyeglasses, or her trademark striped shirts, for sale. But the souvenir program book is worth getting. Unlike a lot of program books that are merely photo scrapbooks of the show — usually stocked with pics of previous casts and very little practical information — this one showcases the current touring players and has lots of useful background info, plus several pages of Bechdel artwork.

Rosenblatt Stepping Down At HartBeat

Julia Rosenblatt is relinquishing her role as artistic director of the politically active community conscious HartBeat Ensemble on Farmington Avenue. "I need to focus on my actual art, rather that running a theater," she told me in a phone chat on Wednesday. "I used to have two co-artistic directors. In the last year, 90 percent of my days were not artistic work, so I was ready for a shift."

Lauren Schneiderman/Hartford Courant Julia Rosenblatt, left, with colleague Suzan Bibisi at Hartbeat Ensemble. Julia Rosenblatt, left, with colleague Suzan Bibisi at Hartbeat Ensemble. (Lauren Schneiderman/Hartford Courant)

Two things in particular need her attention right now: her year-long fellowship with the Graustein Foundation, for which she's writing a one-act play, and the MFA degree in playwriting she's working on through Spalding University in Kentucky.

Rosenblatt will remain a HartBeat company member. "I'm not saying goodbye," she insists. "I'm just stepping down as leader." HartBeat co-founder Steven Ginsburg (director of the Autorino Center at the University of St. Joseph) and longtime company member Taneisha Duggan (also known as the producing associate of TheaterWorks) will serve as interim co-artistic directors for six months while new leadership is sought.

HartBeat, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in September, recently stabilized its operations with the addition of Managing Director Suzan Bibisi. The company has received an Ignition Grant from the Greater Hartford Arts Council to further examine and improve its business plan.

"Financially," Rosenblatt says, "this has been the toughest year we've ever had. We lost a lot of state and federal money [through governmental budget cuts] and it's not coming back anytime soon. But we had a wonderful year artistically. It's no accident we're where we are socially and politically right now. People are fired up. There's more engagement in civic issues. And we're limber as a company, always have been. We can adjust to fresh circumstances pretty easily."

'Is There More Toil?'

There are at least three productions of Shakespeare's "The Tempest" coming to Connecticut parks this summer. The play also comes up in the current issue of Detective Comics (#958). The mutable monster Clayface, who has morphed himself into Prospero recites a scene from Act 1, Scene 2, with Cassandra Cain (a former Batgirl, also known as Orphan) as his Ariel. "Thy charge exactly is perform'd."

Meteoric Rise

Astronomical alert: Looks like "Meteor Shower" is heading to Broadway, and according to reports in the New York press it may co-star Amy Schumer.

T. Charles Erickson "Meteor Shower" as it appeared at the Long Wharf Theatre last fall. The Steve Martin comedy is getting a Broadway production. "Meteor Shower" as it appeared at the Long Wharf Theatre last fall. The Steve Martin comedy is getting a Broadway production. (T. Charles Erickson)

The abstract expressionistic comedy's world premiere production opened the Long Wharf Theatre's 2016-17 season last fall, though it was one of those situations where "world premiere" can be a fluid term. "Meteor Shower" was a co-production with the the Old Globe in San Diego, which presented it first, but they came to New Haven with an entirely different cast and apparently a lot of changes in the script, staging and set. Then one of the actors left the show and Josh Stamberg from the San Diego cast stepped back in.

The Broadway production, which hasn't announced dates or a theater yet, will reportedly be directed by Jerry Zaks — not by Long Wharf artistic director Gordon Edelstein, who guided "Meteor Shower" in San Diego and New Haven.

Schumer is rumored to be negotiating to play Corky, the wife in the more demure of the two couples having a unpredictable dinner party in the play.