Hershey Felder Cast In 'Tchaikovsky'; Ivoryton's New Cabaret Series

Hershey Felder is heading back to Hartford, with the East Coast premiere of his latest one-man biographical concert/theater piece, "Our Great Tchaikovsky." The show will run Aug. 19 to 27 as a special summer event at the Hartford Stage.

Felder has performed at Hartford Stage previously in "George Gershwin Alone" in 2004 and "Monsieur Chopin" in 2006.

He also adapted and directed "The Pianist of Willesden Lane," which was at Hartford Stage in the spring of 2015 and at Westport Country Playhouse just last month. That show was performed by Mona Golabek, based on her own memoirs.

"Our Great Tchaikovsky," written and performed by Felder and directed by Trevor Hay, had its world premiere in January at the San Diego Repertory Theatre. Felder considers the show to be the most "heavily politicized" of the musical biographies he's staged. It touches on Russia culture in the 19th century, is being staged at a time of controversial relations between the U.S. presidential administrations and Russia, and is open about Tchaikovsky's homosexuality.

Details of the Hartford engagement are at 860-520-7114 or hartfordstage.org.

Make Millie A Manhattan

Hartford Stage isn't the only theater that creates special cocktails to tie in with its current shows. The Goodspeed has been doing such dramaturgical mixology for decades. For the 1920s-set "Thoroughly

Modern Millie," there are five "Thoroughly Delicious Specialty Drinks" available: "The Speakeasy" (a gin martini), "The Modern Manhattan" (a Manhattan), "The Whiz-Bang" (a champagne cocktails"), and the kid drinks "Millie" (a Shirley Temple) and "Jimmy" (a Roy Rogers). If you purchase a special Goodspeed souvenir cup, you can bring your cocktail into the theater. Kind of like a speakeasy.

Gemignani To Follow Haupt

Alexander Gemignani has been named the new artistic director of the National Music Theater Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford. The conference has been around since 1978, but Gemignani is only its second leader. Its founding artistic director, Paulette Haupt, has announced she'll be stepping down after this summer, her 40th season. Gemignani's gig will begin with the 2018 season.

Perhaps best known as an actor and singer (currently playing King George III in the Chicago company of "Hamilton"), Gemignani's also a writer, composer and director. He's been teaching at the O'Neill's National Theater Institute since 2014.

Among Gemignani's many performance credits: he was in New York productions of two musicals that famously had workshops at the O'Neill: "Avenue Q" and Jeanine Tesori's "Violet." He appeared more recently at a musical reading at a different developmental summer theater program in Connecticut: "The White City" last summer at the Yale Institute for Music Theater in New Haven.

Cabaret And Ivory

The Ivoryton Playhouse is starting a new cabaret series at Water's Edge Resort in Westbrook. The revues will feature some of the performers from this summer's Ivoryton shows, and some will even share themes and genres with the musicals at the playhouse. The Sunday night series begins June 11 and 18 with "Great Balls of Fire," a '50s rock and roll revue that will run at the Water's Edge the same time that "Million Dollar Quartet" is in Ivoryton. "A Night on the Town" celebrates songs about New York City, June 25 and July 9. The Italian-themed "That's Amore" plays July 16 and 23. "Sounds of the '70s" (namely the disco ones) can be heard July 30 and Aug. 13, just as the Ivoryton Playhouse is staging "Saturday Night Fever the Musical." The shows will all draw from the same 11-performer ensemble, and feature a three-piece band led by Eric Trudel. Tickets are $69 and include dinner. Details at Water's Edge Resort, 860-399-5901 or watersedgeresortandspa.com.

TV Musicals Still A Thing

TV networks have announced three more musicals they intend to broadcast live. Like most of the live musicals of recent years, these are shows that date from the 1970s or later, rather than Golden Age fare. "A Christmas Story The Musical" will get a holiday airing on the Fox network in December. A Christian holiday show of a different complexion, "Jesus Christ Superstar," will be on NBC in April of 2018. And Fox has just announced a deal to develop a live TV production of "Rent," with dates yet to be announced.

There's some timeliness to these choices: "A Christmas Story" — music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who honed the current Broadway hit "Dear Evan Hansen." "Jesus Christ Superstar" composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has a record four shows on Broadway right now, and is as vital as he's been in decades. "Rent" is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a new national tour. Given the preponderance of rock musicals on television now, dare we hope for "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" or "Spring Awakening." OK ... maybe on cable?

Lin-Manuel Miranda Update

Lin-Manuel Miranda is sponsoring another arts scholarship program in Connecticut.

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford announced May 11 that the acclaimed "Hamilton" creator will provide scholarships for the center's National Theater Institute through his Miranda Family Fund. The scholarships will "further the inclusion of artists of color across all disciplines of theater."

The National Theater Institute has offered year-round comprehensive theater training programs since 1970. The O'Neill Theater Center is best known for its summer "conferences" where professional playwrights, composers, librettists, puppeteers and cabaret artists develop new work.

Miranda workshopped his first Broadway hit, "In the Heights," at the O'Neill in 2005. In a press release about the new scholarships, Miranda says "My time at the O'Neill was challenging and formative. The work we did there was instrumental in the development of 'In The Heights.' The long days and nights immersed in the musical, alongside the cast and creative team, was a thrilling first for me in that kind of environment. I want as many emerging artists as possible to enjoy that experience. My family and I are excited to be able to partner with the O'Neill to help make that happen for more talented artists of color who are creating new work."