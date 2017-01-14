Tresnjak Nixes 'St. Joan' For 'Heartbreak House,' Foxwoods Books Broadway Shows

Darko Tresnjak won't be directing George Bernard Shaw's "St. Joan" as the final show of Hartford Stage's 2016-17 season. But he will direct Shaw's "Heartbreak House" instead, May 11 through June 11.

Tresnjak says he was sidelined by an illness this winter that kept him from doing the preparatory work he felt he needed to do to tackle the seldom-done, famously difficult "St. Joan." So he decided to go with "Heartbreak House" instead. It's a show he's directed previously, so extensive prep is not required. Tresnjak also feels that "politically, 'Heartbreak House' has a lot to say to us today." He felt the same way, he says, when he directed the play at Boston's Huntington Theatre in 2002, a year after 9/11 and in the wake of the Enron scandal.

Shaw wrote "Heartbreak House" (subtitled "A Fantasia in the Russian Manner on English Themes") at the outset of World War I. In his lengthy introduction to the published script, Shaw mentions the play's debt to Chekhov (whose works Shaw had championed as a theater critic) and says it concerns "cultured, leisured Europe before the war." Among other things, the play explores how settled societies deal with profound change.

The Yale Rep staged "Heartbreak House" in 1986. The Long Wharf did it in 1970. The founder of the Westport Country Playhouse, Lawrence Langner, was personally acquainted with Shaw and arranged the U.S. premiere of "Heartbreak House," produced by the Theatre Guild at New York's Garrick Theatre in 1920.

Tresnjak says he still intends to do "St. Joan" in the future, perhaps in 2019. His staging of Shakespeare's "Comedy of Errors" begins performances at Hartford Stage this week. Details at hartfordstage.org.

Student Reunion

The cast of "Imogen Says Nothing," Aditi Brennan Kapil's new play at the Yale Repertory Theatre includes several players who distinguished themselves at the Yale Cabaret and elsewhere while attending the Yale School of Drama. Christopher Grant was notable for his portrayal of drunks, stoners and comic book characters at the school; after graduation, he spent years with the New York and touring productions of "Million Dollar Quartet."

Ben Horner came to Yale having worked with the great experimental theater director Richard Foreman; his notable Yale Summer Cabaret shows included "The Phoenix" and "Late, A Cowboy Song." Christopher Geary was in the Carlotta Festival stand-out "THUNDERBODIES" and School of Drama productions of "Peter Pan" and "Sagittarius Ponderosa"; he's since been at Yale Rep in "These Paper Bullets!" and "Cymbeline."

The most recent grad is Zenzi Williams, who was in "The Seagull" and "The Master and Margarita" in 2014. There's also a current YSD student in the cast: Ricardo Dávila. Non-Yalies in "Imogen Says Nothing" include Hubert Point-Du Jour (who was in "A Raisin in the Sun" at Westport Playhouse), Daisuke Tsuji (a former Cirque du Soleil clown) and Thom Sesma. Sesma hasn't been on the Rep stage since Howard Korder's "Search and Destroy" in 1990 (a production which moved to New York), but appeared this past summer in a Yale Institute of Music Theater reading of "The White City."

The title role in "Imogen Says Nothing" is played by Ashlie Atkinson, who was in the dark comedy "January Joiner" at Long Wharf in 2013 and whose wide-ranging resume also includes the roles of Helen in the New York and Los Angeles productions of Neil LaBute's "Fat Pig," Rochelle Applebaum in "The Wolf of Wall Street" and Lennie in the UbiSoft video game "Watchdogs 2."

"Imogen Says Nothing," described as "a wildly theatrical and subversively funny feminist hijacking of Shakespearean history," plays Jan. 20 through Feb. 11. Details at yalerep.org.

"42nd Street" at Foxwoods Troika Productions Foxwoods Resort Casino has announced a four-show "Broadway Series" for 2017, including "42nd Street" May 13-18. Foxwoods Resort Casino has announced a four-show "Broadway Series" for 2017, including "42nd Street" May 13-18. (Troika Productions)

Broadway At Foxwoods

A quarter century or so ago, when the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun resort casinos first opened, established performing arts centers in the state were concerned that the lavish theaters at both complexes might actively compete for nationally touring Broadway shows. Well, it took a while, but last week Foxwoods announced that it would be offering its "first-ever Broadway Series" as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.

There are four shows in the series: "Jesus Christ Superstar" April 7 and 8, "42nd Street" May 13-18, "Pippin" June 15-18 and "Mamma Mia" July 14-17. These are all non-Equity tours, from established producers. The "42nd Street" tour, from Big League Productions, began in late December; "Pippin" (produced by Prather Entertainment Group) began its tour last week, while "Jesus Christ Superstar" starts out in March.

It's remarkable that in an era when it's not uncommon to see the same tour at two different venues in the state within the same season (like "Annie," "Cinderella" and "Dirty Dancing" this season), these four shows all appear to be exclusive to Foxwoods in Connecticut right now … and for eminently reasonable ticket prices. Tickets are $45 and $65 for "Mamma Mia," $40 and $55 for "Pippin," $35 and $55 for "42nd Street" and just $20 for "Jesus Christ Superstar." Details at foxwoods.com/broadway.

Ghostlights Go On

On Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m., theaters around the country are turning on a new light, and sharing enlightening statements through The Ghostlight Project. Its creators describe the event, originally titled The Sanctuary Project, as a "shared, ongoing commitment to social justice." Participating theaters in Connecticut include Hartford Stage, TheaterWorks, Sea Tea Comedy Theater, Goodspeed Musicals, Yale Repertory Theatre, Long Wharf Theater, Westport Country Playhouse, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Oddfellows Playhouse in Middletown and the Housatonic Musical Theater Society in Falls Village. Others will doubtless be joining up before Thursday.

This is a lightly formatted event where participants hold flashlights or other light-emitting instruments, sharing their hopes and commitments for the future. A sample script suggests that theaters create a "Pledge Light" that serves as the "theater's beacon — a promise and a reminder to 'be a light' as we forge ahead," then voice an institutional commitment to "greater inclusion, participation and compassion in our theaters and our communities." There's a space for others to share their personal pledges as well. These commitments are meant to be long term, and the Pledge Lights may be around for a while.